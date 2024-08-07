Rs 30 lakh crore needed to meet 2030 renewable energy target: Government

New Delhi: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday said that an investment of up to Rs 30 lakh crore is expected to meet the country’s target of 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030.

Replying to a discussion on New and Renewable Energy Ministry, the Minister said that renewable energy is among the top priorities of the Modi government, he said, adding that it is evident from the fact that the outlay has been doubled in the budget this year to over Rs 20,000 crore.

Total renewable energy generated in India in the past 10 years has increased from 193.5 billion units to 359.89 billion units, he said.

During his over one-hour reply, the Opposition walked out of the House objecting to his remarks on the Congress party over its relationship with China.

“India has witnessed a significant shift in the investment Dynamics of Renewable energy projects. Around 7 lakh crore in the last 10 years has already been invested,” he said.