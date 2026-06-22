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Rs 370 biryani remark row: Pranit More, Himanshu Jangra appear before NCW

The commission also summoned comedian Madhur Virli in a separate matter over his derogatory remarks against women during a stand-up act.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 11:51 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 11:51 IST
India NewsNCW

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