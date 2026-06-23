'Rs 370 biryani' row: NCW rejects Pranit More, Himanshu and Madhur Virli's apology over their objectional remarks against women

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-commission-for-women">National Commission for Women (NCW)</a> on Monday rejected the apology given by stand-up comedians Pranit More and Madhur Virli over their objectional content against women, and Himanshu Jangra, who made "Rs 370 biryani" remark in one of More's show. </p>.<p>The commission has set the next date of hearing, said sources, as cited by PTI</p>.<p>The source said, "All three apologised during the hearing, but the commission did not accept the apology."</p>.<p>During the hearing, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar expressed serious concern over content that, she said, trivialises and normalises violence against women under the guise of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/comedy">comedy</a>.</p>.<p>She stressed that while the commission respects creative freedom and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/free-speech">free speech</a>, such rights cannot be used to justify content that undermines women's bodily autonomy or treats grave crimes such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rape">rape</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murder">murder</a> as subjects of humour.</p>.<p>The commission summoned More and Jangra over remarks it said were detrimental to women's dignity.</p>.'Stand-up comedians who cross limits need to be taught lesson': Shiv Sena MLC to bring motion in House.<p>In a separate matter, Virli was also asked to appear before the panel over allegedly derogatory comments about women made during a stand-up performance.</p>.<p>The controversy stemmed from one of More's crowd-work sessions, during which Jangra spoke about taking a woman on a date and spending Rs 370 on chicken biryani. He went on to suggest that he expected intimacy after she asked him to drop her home, prompting laughter from More.</p>.<p>The video quickly went viral on social media, drawing criticism from many who viewed the remarks as misogynistic and as promoting non-consensual behaviour.</p>.<p>Following the backlash, both More and Jangra apologised and deactivated their Instagram accounts. However, a few days later, More activated his account again, and posted an apology video.</p>.<p>Separately, a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gurugram">Gurugram</a>-based company terminated Jangra's employment over the remarks.</p>