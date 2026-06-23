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'Rs 370 biryani' row: NCW rejects Pranit More, Himanshu and Madhur Virli's apology over their objectional remarks against women

In a separate matter, Virli was also asked to appear before the panel over allegedly derogatory comments about women made during a stand-up performance.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:51 IST
India NewsNCWStandup comediansobjectionable comment

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