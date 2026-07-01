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'Rs 370 Biryani' row: Plea in Supreme Court seeks regulatory framework for stand-up comedy, podcasts, live streaming platforms

The petitioner clarified that the episode should not invite penal action against comedians, but underscored how digital platforms can transform isolated statements into nationwide discourse.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 13:02 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 13:02 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtStand-up comedy

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