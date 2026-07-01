'Rs 370 Biryani' row: Plea in Supreme Court seeks regulatory framework for stand-up comedy, podcasts, live streaming platforms

<p>New Delhi: A plea has been filed in the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> seeking a comprehensive regulatory framework for stand-up comedy, podcasts, live streaming platforms and other user-generated digital content, highlighting the growing challenges posed by algorithmic amplification in the digital age.</p><p>The petition, filed under Article 32 of the Constitution by advocate Vishal Tiwari, argued that while artistic freedom and satire must be protected, the rapid virality of controversial or misleading content on <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/social-media">social media </a>platforms necessitated institutional safeguards to protect dignity, consent, public morality and constitutional values under Articles 14, 19 and 21.</p><p>The plea drew heavily from the recent “Rs 370 Biryani” controversy, in which a stand-up comedy show hosted by Pranit More featured an audience member’s remark about feeling entitled to sex after spending Rs 370 on biryani for a woman on a date. </p>.'No better than Rs 370 biryani': Samay Raina under fire again for old 'Latent' clip.<p>The clip went massively viral, triggering widespread debate on attitudes towards women and consent. </p><p>The petitioner clarified that the episode should not invite penal action against comedians, but underscored how digital platforms can transform isolated statements into nationwide discourse.</p><p>The PIL also referred to the Ranveer Allahbadia and “India’s Got Latent” controversies, and complaints of insensitive jokes targeting persons with disabilities.</p><p>It also cited the viral circulation of misleading photographs and videos from the All India Judges’ Badminton Championship held at Thyagaraj Stadium, Delhi in November 2025. </p><p>These images were widely shared as if the event occurred abroad with high constitutional functionaries in attendance, sparking speculation about judicial propriety before any official clarification could counter them.</p><p>“Existing legal mechanisms are predominantly reactive and become operational only after false information has already achieved irreversible virality,” the petition states, warning of lasting reputational damage and erosion of public trust.</p>.As Streaming Evolves, Regulators Face a New Content Frontier.<p>Emphasising the impact on children and vulnerable sections, the plea pointed out India’s high digital exposure and called for stronger age verification, child protection measures and digital literacy initiatives.</p><p>Among the key reliefs sought are constitution of an expert committee to inquire into the misleading material related to the All India Judges’ Badminton Championship, formation of an independent judicial commission by the Union government to examine safeguards for children below 16 years, age verification on social media, and responsible online conduct.</p><p>It also sought a direction for formulation of a comprehensive statutory framework for stand-up comedy, podcasts, user-generated content and social media platforms, consistent with fundamental rights and setting up of a high-level expert committee to study the broader impact of digital ecosystems on public discourse.</p><p>The petition stressed that the goal is not to stifle humour or creativity but to ensure accountability in the digital architecture that can instantly convert local content into borderless viral phenomena affecting millions simultaneously.</p>