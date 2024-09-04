'Rs 5 lakh, 5-star hotel...': Kuwait vlogger 'spills the tea' about Dolly Chaiwala's demands

"He wasn't talking to me, his manager was talking to me. he has a manager," the vlogger shared in the podcast.

Dolly Chaiwala's roadside tea stall is located near the old VCA stadium in the city's Sadar area. The real name of the tea seller, a popular figure on social media, is not known, but he is famously called Dolly Chaiwala.

While some people laughed off the high fee, several users commented in favour of Dolly as they pointed out that merely taking Dolly's name had made the video viral and helped the podcast gain views.

"I just saw your profile. Most of your reels are not getting views with more than 4,000. But the moment you took the name of Dolly Chai Wala this rate is right now is 430K. This is the power of Dolly Chaiwala(sic)," wrote one user, while another said: "Just because you can't afford someone doesn't mean he is worthless."