'Rs 5 lakh, 5-star hotel...': Kuwait vlogger 'spills the tea' about Dolly Chaiwala's demands

Dolly 'Chaiwala' has yet again found his way to social media's trending section, and this time it is not because of his absurd tea-making style but because of how much he earns out of it.
Nagpur's tea-maker, who is famous for his creative way of serving tea, shot to fame overnight after Microsoft founder Bill Gates shared a video on Instagram with him and praised India's innovation culture.
Recently, he made it back to the headlines after a food influencer, who wanted to invite Dolly to Kuwait for an event, revealed that the tea-maker charges around Rs 5 lakh a day.
"The guy has so many demands I started questioning my whole existence," a Kuwait-based food vlogger shared in a podcast as he added that along with the high amount he charges for events, he also demanded to be accompanied with another person both of whom will stay only in 4-5 star hotels.
"He wasn't talking to me, his manager was talking to me. he has a manager," the vlogger shared in the podcast.
Dolly Chaiwala's roadside tea stall is located near the old VCA stadium in the city's Sadar area. The real name of the tea seller, a popular figure on social media, is not known, but he is famously called Dolly Chaiwala.
While some people laughed off the high fee, several users commented in favour of Dolly as they pointed out that merely taking Dolly's name had made the video viral and helped the podcast gain views.
"I just saw your profile. Most of your reels are not getting views with more than 4,000. But the moment you took the name of Dolly Chai Wala this rate is right now is 430K. This is the power of Dolly Chaiwala(sic)," wrote one user, while another said: "Just because you can't afford someone doesn't mean he is worthless."
Published 04 September 2024, 11:34 IST