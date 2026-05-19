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Rs 70 crore money laundering case: ED gets court nod to arrest 'godman' Ashok Kharat

The ED will formally arrest him after completing the mandatory formalities and produce him before the court on Wednesday for seeking his remand.
Last Updated : 19 May 2026, 09:55 IST
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Published 19 May 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsEDMoney LaunderingPMLA

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