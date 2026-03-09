Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

RS polls: BJP appoints central observers in Bihar, Haryana, Odisha

Gujarat deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi has been made observer for Haryana.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 08:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 08:45 IST
India NewsOdishaBJPIndian PoliticsHaryanaBihar

Follow us on :

Follow Us