<p>New Delhi: BJP chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> on Monday appointed central observers for Rajya Sabha polls in Bihar, Haryana and Odisha.</p>.<p>Union minister Harsh Malhotra and Chhattisgarh deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma have been appointed as central observer for the polls in Bihar, a notification issued by BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said.</p>.BJP nominates Bihar party chief Nitin Nabin for Rajya Sabha, drops 5 sitting MPs.<p>Gujarat deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi has been made observer for Haryana.</p>.<p>Maharashtra minister Chandrasekhar Bawankule will be central observer for the Rajya Sabha elections in Odisha, the notification stated. </p>