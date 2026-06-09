RS polls: Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejected; Congress leaders protest after denied entry into EC office

Congress protests after Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination is rejected over alleged case concealment.

Key points

• Nomination rejection Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination was rejected after an allegation that she concealed a pending case in her affidavit.

• Congress protest Senior Congress leaders staged an impromptu protest at the Election Commission office after being denied entry, later submitting a memorandum.

• Allegations disputed Congress argued the complaint was unsubstantiated and that Natarajan was not given an opportunity to respond before the rejection.

• Political context The rejection occurred amid a Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP's candidate Mahesh Kewat forced a contest.