RS polls: Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejected; Congress leaders protest after denied entry into EC office

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Congress protests after Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination is rejected over alleged case concealment.
Key points
• Nomination rejection
Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination was rejected after an allegation that she concealed a pending case in her affidavit.
• Congress protest
Senior Congress leaders staged an impromptu protest at the Election Commission office after being denied entry, later submitting a memorandum.
• Allegations disputed
Congress argued the complaint was unsubstantiated and that Natarajan was not given an opportunity to respond before the rejection.
• Political context
The rejection occurred amid a Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP's candidate Mahesh Kewat forced a contest.
• Legal clarification
Congress MP Vivek Tankha stated there was no FIR against Natarajan, only a non-cognizable notice unrelated to her.
Key statistics
10 votes
BJP's required vote margin in Madhya Pradesh
1 seat
Congress seats expected in Madhya Pradesh
2 seats
BJP seats expected in Madhya Pradesh
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Published 09 June 2026, 16:59 IST