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RS polls: Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejected; Congress leaders protest after denied entry into EC office

The rejection of the nomination came after Kewat filed a complaint alleging that Natarajan deliberately hid information about a case filed against her pending in a Telangana court.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 16:59 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

RS polls: Meenakshi Natarajan's nomination rejected; Congress leaders protest after denied entry into EC office

In one line
Congress protests after Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination is rejected over alleged case concealment.
Key points
Nomination rejection
Meenakshi Natarajan's Rajya Sabha nomination was rejected after an allegation that she concealed a pending case in her affidavit.
Congress protest
Senior Congress leaders staged an impromptu protest at the Election Commission office after being denied entry, later submitting a memorandum.
Allegations disputed
Congress argued the complaint was unsubstantiated and that Natarajan was not given an opportunity to respond before the rejection.
Political context
The rejection occurred amid a Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh, where the BJP's candidate Mahesh Kewat forced a contest.
Legal clarification
Congress MP Vivek Tankha stated there was no FIR against Natarajan, only a non-cognizable notice unrelated to her.
Key statistics
10 votes
BJP's required vote margin in Madhya Pradesh
1 seat
Congress seats expected in Madhya Pradesh
2 seats
BJP seats expected in Madhya Pradesh
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 09 June 2026, 16:59 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsElection CommissionRajya Sabha Elections

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