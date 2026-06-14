RSS aims to organise society for national resurgence, says Mohan Bhagwat

<p>Thrissur (Kerala): RSS chief <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> on Sunday said that the primary objective of the Sangh is to organise a society for national resurgence.</p>.<p>Addressing a gathering as part of the RSS centenary outreach programme here, Bhagwat said the Sangh was founded not for political power or popularity.</p>.Kerala CM VD Satheesan demands apology from VCs who attended RSS event.<p>"The Sangh was not started as an opposition to any community. It was not founded for power or popularity. It was started to fulfil a larger national purpose and contribute to everything necessary for the welfare and resurgence of the country," he said.</p>.<p>Tracing the origins of the RSS, Bhagwat said its founder, K B Hedgewar, concluded that India's repeated subjugation by foreign powers stemmed from weaknesses and divisions within society and believed that lasting solutions required a united, organised and disciplined society.</p>.<p>"Society had to be organised. It had to be strengthened. People had to be connected to one another despite all their diversities," he said.</p>.<p>Bhagwat said the RSS was founded on the belief that India's civilisational and cultural identity provided the basis for national unity.</p>.<p>"We are all connected through a common civilisational ethos. The Sangh believes that this cultural unity is the foundation of national life," he said.</p>.<p>Explaining the organisation's concept of Hindutva, Bhagwat said it was not directed against any religious community.</p>.<p>"This does not mean Hindus versus Muslims or Christians. The concept is rooted in the idea that the world is one family and that all diversities can coexist in harmony," he said.</p>.<p>The RSS chief said the organisation's principal work was character-building and the development of individuals committed to national service.</p>.<p>"The Sangh essentially does one thing. It seeks to create individuals who are honest, selfless, disciplined and devoted to society," he said.</p>.<p>Bhagwat said volunteers associated with the organisation were involved in more than 1.30 lakh service projects across the country.</p>.<p>"In virtually every sphere of social life, swayamsevaks are working through various institutions and initiatives," he said.</p>.<p>He said the RSS's role was to mould individuals committed to national service and not to claim credit for their achievements.</p>.<p>"Swayamsevaks work in different fields of society. Whatever they achieve is their own achievement. The Sangh does not seek credit for it," he said.</p>.<p>Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an example, Bhagwat said swayamsevaks who went on to work in different fields contributed through their own abilities and responsibilities and that the RSS did not seek recognition for their accomplishments.</p>.<p>Bhagwat said the RSS's primary objective was not the pursuit of political power but the organisation of society.</p>.<p>"Our work is to build society. Once society becomes organised and awakened, solutions to various national challenges will emerge naturally," he said.</p>.<p>He added that the future of India depended not merely on governments but on the participation and character of ordinary citizens.</p>.<p>"The nation will progress when society progresses. The responsibility for national resurgence rests with every citizen," he said.</p>.<p>Bhagwat said the RSS did not aspire to become a pressure group or seek influence in every sphere of public life.</p>.<p>"Our goal is not to create another organisation within society. Our goal is to organise society itself," he said.</p>.<p>Responding to questions on attacks against Christians in some parts of the country, Bhagwat said Christians had lived safely in India for centuries and were an integral part of Indian society.</p>.<p>"Christians have been part of Indian society for a very long time. They have lived here, prospered and grown," he said.</p>.<p>Bhagwat asserted that the Hindu community was inherently inclusive and that the RSS neither indulged in nor supported violence.</p>.<p>"The Hindu community, by its nature, is inclusive. There is no threat to Christians from the Hindu community as a whole, nor from Hindu activities in general. The RSS, in particular, neither indulges in violence nor supports it," he said.</p>.'Even if you seize Venezuela...': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's veiled dig at Trump.<p>Referring to religious conversions, he said the RSS had no objection if a person chose another faith out of personal conviction, but concerns arose when conversions were perceived to involve inducement, coercion or denigration of another person's faith and traditions.</p>.<p>He stressed that people should not take the law into their own hands and that any grievances should be addressed through legal means.</p>.<p>"Violence and confrontation should be avoided. Restraint is necessary on all sides," he said.</p>.<p>Bhagwat also cited the historical experience of Jewish communities in India and said Christians, Muslims and Hindus had lived together in the country for centuries. "Therefore, there should be no sense of fear between communities," he said.</p>.<p>Emphasising dialogue as the way forward, Bhagwat said society should be educated to respond with restraint and responsibility even when disagreements arise. "My advice is that dialogue should continue," he said. </p>