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RSS aims to organise society for national resurgence, says Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said the RSS was founded on the belief that India's civilisational and cultural identity provided the basis for national unity.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 14:53 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 14:53 IST
India NewsRSSMohan Bhagwat

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