RSS bats for Hindu unity, endorses the 'spirit' of Yogi Adityanath's 'batengey toh katengey' remark

Hosabale was asked about the 'batengey toh katengey' slogan first made by Adityanath and subsequently flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his rally in Thane, Maharashtra on October 5. He stressed that while the statement itself is not the focus, the spirit behind it is significant.