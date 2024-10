RSS bats for Hindu unity, endorses Yogi Adityanath's 'baatenge toh kaatenge' remark

Speaking to reporters in Mathura after a two-day annual meeting of the RSS working committee, the Sangh sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosbole said that 'love jihad' (Muslim boys marrying Hindu girls under false pretences) was creating a problem in the society and that there was a need to 'protect' the Hindu 'daughters and sisters'.