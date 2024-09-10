RSS believes some religions, languages are inferior: Rahul Gandhi

Criticising the RSS for their policies and vision of India, he said, "What the RSS is basically saying is that certain states are inferior to other states. Certain languages are inferior to other languages. Certain religions are inferior to other religions. Certain communities are inferior to other communities. This is what the fight is about."

"...that is the ideology of the RSS. Tamil, Marathi, Bengali, Manipuri. These are all inferior languages. That's what the fight is about," he said, asserting that these issues end up in the polling booth, the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabha.