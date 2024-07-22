RSS, BJP hail decision allowing govt employees to participate in Sangh activities

New Delhi: The BJP and the RSS on Monday hailed the Centre's move to lift the ban on government employees from participating in activities of the Hindutva organisation, with the Sangh saying the decision would strengthen the country's democratic system.

It also accused the earlier regimes of furthering their own political interests by imposing the ban in the past.

BJP leader and Union minister Piyush Goyal said the Congress government's decision in 1966 to ban government employees from attending RSS activities was driven by political reasons.

The Congress has always had a negative mindset for nationalist organisatons, and such a thinking has no place in the country, he told reporters.

Opposition parties, which have criticised the Modi government's decision to lift the ban, were only interested in appeasement politics and have displayed a negative attitude to Hindus, he claimed.