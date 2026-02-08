<p>Mumbai: In a significant statement, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a> chief Dr <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> said that the Sangh had played a role in bringing ‘acche din’ for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> and not the other way round even as he praised the ruling political party on multiple issues, including building of the grand Ram Temple and change in the security scenario of India. </p><p>Besides, he asked Indians not to nurture any fear of partition in the years ahead, but imagine the rise of Akhand Bharat in 2047.</p><p>Dr Bhagwat also reiterated the earlier statement of early marriage and three-child norm for Indians to societal stability. </p><p>Dr Bhagwat was in Mumbai over the weekend for a two-day lecture series and interaction on - “100 years of Sangh’s Journey - New Horizons” — organised to mark the centenary celebrations of the RSS. </p>.Caste now exists for political purposes, selfish interests: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.<p>To a specific question whether the ‘acche din’ for the RSS came after the BJP came to power, Bhagwat said: “…acche din did not come because of the BJP, actually it is the other way round...our acche din came from our hard work.... We remained committed to Ram Mandir construction. Those who supported us benefitted.”</p><p>The RSS chief said that within the Sangh Parivar, various organisations like The Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and the Bharatiya Janata Party, all function independently. “They all are independent bodies but there are several swayamsevaks working in it…if needed, we give advice to them, if required we alert them…the decisions are theirs…but sometimes their sins are blamed on us because they have come from within us as swayamsevaks,” he said. </p><p>“Let us be clear that political pressure comes from voters and not RSS…our system has become a vote-wadi system…this needs to change,” he said. </p><p><strong>After 75 one should stop holding posts</strong></p><p>The RSS chief said that according to his opinion, after 75, one should hang up the boots and remain in the guiding role. “Generally, it is said that after turning 75, one should work without holding any post…I have completed 75 years and informed the RSS, but the organisation asked me to continue working. Whenever the RSS asks me to step down, I will do so, but retirement from work will never happen…it extracts work till the last drop of blood from its volunteer…and, there has not yet been a situation in the RSS's history where someone had to be retired,” he said.</p><p>In 2025, Dr Bhagwat turned 75 and so did Prime Minister Narendra Modi. </p>.'People must detect, report infiltrators to govt': RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.<p><strong>A Hindu becomes a RSS chief</strong> </p><p>To a question on who can become the RSS Sarsanghchalak, he said only a Hindu can become the RSS chief. “The Sarsanghchalak of the Sangh cannot be a Brahmin, cannot be a Kshatriya, Shudra or cannot be from any other caste; yes, whoever becomes, he has to be a Hindu,” he said.</p><p>“Being (from the) SC or ST (community) is not a disqualification, at the same time being a Brahmin is also no qualification. In the future, an SC/ST could even become the RSS chief . Our thinking is who is the best available…one has to be the best…one has to be available…in my case (when I became the chief) there are several people who are best but were not available…I was the one who could be relieved from duties and appointed (the RSS chief),” he said.</p><p><strong>UCC after wide consultations </strong></p><p>On the Uniform Civil Code, the RSS chief said that the law should be framed by taking everyone into confidence and must not lead to divisions in the society. “It shouldn’t create divisions. In Uttarakhand, three lakh suggestions were made and after talking to all stakeholders, the act was passed,” he said.</p><p><strong>RSS chief rejects majority-minority debate</strong></p><p>Rejecting the “majority-minority" debate and politics, Mohan Bhagwat said that the Indians are “one people”, however, called for a dialogue with the Muslim and Christian communities. </p><p>“Islam is called the religion of peace, but peace is not seen. If there is no spirituality in religion, it becomes dominating and aggressive. What is seen in Islam, and Christianity today is not as per the teachings of Jesus Christ and Prophet Muhammad. We need to practice what is true Islam and true Christianity,” he said. On the relationship between Hindus and Sikhs, he said that as a society both are one. “There is a relationship of roti-beti,” he said. </p><p><strong>Hindus in Bangladesh need to be strong </strong></p><p>The RSS chief appreciated that Hindus in Bangladesh are putting up a united front when the neighbouring country is in turmoil. “There are still 1.25 crore Hindus in Bangladesh. If they remain united, they can use the political system for their benefit and security. However, they have to unite…fortunately they have decided not to run away and put up a fight… if they're going to fight, then unity will be essential,” he said. </p>