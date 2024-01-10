RSS chief Bhagwat formally invited to January 22 Ram temple consecration

New Delhi: Ram temple construction committee chairperson Nripendra Mishra and VHP working president Alok Kumar on Wednesday called on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat here and formally invited him to attend the January 22 consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.
The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be organised in Ayodhya on January 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and thousands of seers from across the country have been invited for the ceremony.
More than a lakh devotees are expected to descend on the temple town on the occasion of 'pran pratishtha' (consecration).
Ahead of the event, the volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), have been reaching out to people across the country and inviting them to join the consecration ceremony by offering prayers at the temples in their neigbourhood.
RSS workers embarked on a nation-wide door-to-door public outreach programme across the country on January 1.
At a three-day meeting of its national executive at Bhuj in Gujarat’s Kutch district in November last year, the RSS had discussed the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and its plans to make the event a 'grand success'.