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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat bats for greater promotion of Sanskrit in India

Mohan Bhagwat called upon the Sanskrit Bharati to make efforts for greater promotion of Sanskrit in the country
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 07:47 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 07:47 IST
India NewsRSSMohan BhagwatSanskrit

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