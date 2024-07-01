RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat releases book on war hero Abdul Hamid

Lucknow: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday paid tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Veer Abdul Hamid and said that those, who sacrificed their lives for the nation, were 'immortal' in the real sense.

Bhagwat released a book ‘Mere Papa Param Veer’, which was based on the life and valour of Abdul Hamid, who laid down his life while fighting the Pakistani forces in the 1965 India-Pak war in the Khemkaran sector after demolishing several enemy tanks.

Speaking at a function in Abdul Hamid’s native village of Dhamupur in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, the RSS chief said that Hamid deserved the highest award as he had sacrificed his life for the country. ‘’Abdul Hamid died for the country.....he chose the country over everything else,’’ Bhagwat added.