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RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to release 100 videos on lives of RSS pracharaks

Mohan Bhagwat will attend the public broadcast of YouTube video "Dr Hedgewar: Adhunik Yug ke Shaliwahan" on this occasion, a release said.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 15:56 IST
India NewsRSSMohan Bhagwat

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