RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to release 100 videos on lives of RSS pracharaks

<p>Nagpur: RSS chief <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/mohan-bhagwat">Mohan Bhagwat</a> will release 100 videos on the lives of RSS pracharaks as part of the organisation's centenary celebrations here on Friday.</p>.<p>'Pracharaks' are full-time volunteers of the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/rss">Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh </a>who work for the organisation's expansion.</p>.RSS to increase presence in digital platforms: Mohan Bhagwat .<p>Bhagwat will attend the public broadcast of YouTube video "Dr Hedgewar : Adhunik Yug ke Shaliwahan" on this occasion, a release said.</p>.<p>On July 5, he will inaugurate 'Sanmarg Mind Wellness centre here in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, it said. </p>