Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

RSS defamation: Rahul Gandhi names Sapkal new court guarantor, faces BJP backlash over AI Summit protest

Patil had stood as a guarantor for Gandhi in 2016 when the court granted him bail after he appeared before it.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 10:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 February 2026, 10:21 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiRSSIndia Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us