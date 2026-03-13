<p>New Delhi: As part of their centenary celebrations, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has carried out a contact programme across 10 crore households across 3,90,000 villages in the country. </p><p>For instance, this includes over 55,000 Muslim households and 54,000 Christian households in poll-bound Kerala. The RSS has also conducted Hindu conferences in 36,000 locations in the country.</p>.RSS@100: 3,000 Hindu meets planned from January 18 across Karnataka.<p>The RSS’s three-day annual meet, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha, started at Samalkha on Friday. </p><p>RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, inaugurated the meeting, which saw obituary references for prominent individuals including environmentalist Madhav Gadgil, former Union Home Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj Patil, archaeologist K N Dikshit, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, actor Dharmendra Deol, former Governor of Mizoram Swaraj Kaushal, and senior journalist and editor Prafulla Govinda Barua, among others. </p><p>Speaking to reporters, RSS joint general secretary C R Mukund said that the contact programme was initiated during the outfit's centennial celebrations. </p><p>The contact programme is part of two sets of events the Sangh has undertaken, the other being an organisational expansion plan. </p><p>“During this home contact drive, volunteers visited households and interacted with families, entirely free from any prejudice regarding class or community, to engage in dialogue about the Sangh,” Mukund said. </p><p>He added that among the Hindu programmes was one that the Sangh carried out at Arunachal. </p><p>As part of the centennial programme, Bhagwat spoke to prominent individuals in four metropolitan states. “He took on and answered as many as 1,000 questions in these meetings across 20 hours,” Mukund said. </p><p>“The Sangh also welcomed the efforts being undertaken by the government to foster peace and development in Naxal-affected regions. The restoration of peace and stability in Manipur is similarly gratifying, and the role played by Sangh volunteers in this process has been noteworthy,” Mukund said. </p><p>Expressing concern regarding the plight of Hindus in the neighboring country of Bangladesh, he voiced hope that conditions for the Hindu community there would improve.</p><p>The centenary year celebrations which started on October 2, 2025, in Nagpur, in the presence of former President Ram Nath Kovind and Bhagwat will culminate on October 2026. </p><p>The government of India had released a commemorative postage stamp and a special coin to mark the occasion.</p>