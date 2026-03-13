Menu


RSS focusses on public outreach campaigns to mark centenary year

The RSS has carried out a contact programme across 10 crore households that includes over 55,000 Muslim and 54,000 Christian households in poll-bound Kerala.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 13:09 IST
