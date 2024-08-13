RSS-linked body urges UNHRC to deploy mission to probe atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh

It urged the UN body "immediately send a team to Bangladesh to assess the ground situation, interact with the victims and document the human rights violations against the Hindus and other minority communities." Prajna Pravah has also urged the Bangladeshi authorities to "take immediate and effective measures to safeguard the lives, property and dignity of Hindu and other minorities" and also ensure that the "perpetrators of violence are brought to justice."

It has also appealed to the UN body to "facilitate safe passage for those seeking refuge" and provide necessary humanitarian assistance.