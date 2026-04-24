Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

RSS not Indian Ku Klux Klan, says Hosabale; flags misunderstandings in US

Speaking at an interactive session at the New India Conference organised by the Hudson Institute, Hosabale said there are misconceptions about the RSS being similar to the white supremacist group.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 04:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 April 2026, 04:24 IST
India NewsDattatreya Hosabalecommunity service

Follow us on :

Follow Us