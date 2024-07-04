Vidya Bharti pitches for change in current pattern of competitive exams to prevent paper leaks

New Delhi: Amid the backdrop of the NEET-UG paper leak row, the RSS-linked Vidya Bharti on Thursday pitched for changes in the current "pattern" of competitive examinations to prevent recurrence of such incidents and also put to an end candidates' dependency on coaching institutes.

Replying to questions at a press conference here, Vidya Bharti Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sansthan chairperson D Ramakrishna Rao expressed "concern" over the NEET-UG paper leak and said the current examination system should be changed to assess the "competence, aptitude, attitude and Intelligence Quotient", not just memory of the candidates appearing for various competitive exams.

"There should be reforms in conducting these kinds of exams. Our examination pattern should be summarily transformed along the lines of institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The examination system of IITs is foolproof," he told reporters.