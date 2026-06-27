RSS: Well within legal framework

<p>Many critics of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) often demand that it should register as a non-governmental organisation. This creates the impression that the RSS exists in a legal vacuum and lacks transparency about its funds because it is not registered as an NGO.</p> <p>However, the fact of the matter is that there are concrete legal precedents that have dealt with both the legal status of the RSS and Gurudakshina, the principal source of its funding. Gurudakshina is a voluntary contribution offered by RSS swayamsevaks to the saffron flag, regarded as ‘Guru’. The RSS doesn’t accept any other donations.</p> .Sangh under Scanner: Through the convenient shield of ambiguity.<p><strong>Legal status of the RSS</strong></p><p> Under Article 19(1)(c) of the Constitution of India, all citizens possess the fundamental right to form associations, unions, or cooperative societies. It is not mandatory for every organisation working for society to register as an NGO.</p><p> Indian judiciary and tax tribunals have long recognised and dealt with the RSS as a legitimate Body of Individuals (BOI). Under Indian tax law, there are two distinct categories of voluntary organisations: an Association of Persons (AOP) and a Body of Individuals (BOI). While an AOP often takes the form of a registered society, trust, or NGO, a BOI does not require any mandatory registration.</p> .<p><strong>The landmark judgment</strong></p> <p>The 1994 judgment of the Patna High Court in Commissioner of Income-Tax v. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh clarified both the legal framework and financial structure of the RSS.</p> <p>The dispute concerned whether the Gurudakshina received by the RSS was liable to income tax for the assessment years 1967–68 to 1975–76. The Income Tax Department sought to tax these contributions, while the RSS argued that they were exempt because of the nature of the organisation and the character of the contributions.</p> <p>The matter travelled through the Income Tax Appellate Tribunals in Bombay and Patna before ultimately reaching the Patna High Court. The Court ruled entirely in favour of the RSS.</p> <p>A key foundation of the judgment was a Circular issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on December 19, 1978. Invoking the Principle of Mutuality, the CBDT had stated: “Gurudakshina received by the respondent-assessee (RSS) from its members is exempt from tax on the principle of mutuality.”</p> .<p>According to the Patna High Court judgment, the specific questions referred to the Court in this case were: “(i) Whether, on the facts and in the circumstances of the case, the principle of mutuality exists in the RSS? (ii) Whether, on the facts and in the circumstances of the case, the amount received from members and devotees can be taken to be Gurudakshina and held to be exempt?”</p><p>The Court ruled: “We answer question No. (i) referred to us in the affirmative, against the Revenue and in favour of the assessee. We reframe question No. (ii) by deleting the word ‘devotees’ occurring therein, and reframe the question in the following manner: ‘Whether, on the facts and in the circumstances of the case, the amounts received from members can be taken to be Gurudakshina and held to be exempt?’ We answer question No. (ii) so reframed in the affirmative, in favour of the assessee and against the Revenue.” </p> .<p><strong>Principle of Mutuality</strong></p> <p>The Principle of Mutuality is a well-established legal doctrine recognised by Indian courts. It holds that when a group of individuals contribute funds for a common, non-commercial purpose and the contributors and beneficiaries are essentially the same set of persons, the resulting receipts cannot be treated as taxable income in the ordinary commercial sense.</p> <p>Therefore, the commonly repeated claim that the RSS operates outside any legal framework overlooks both established constitutional principles and judicial precedents that have repeatedly recognised its legal status and financial structure.</p> <p><em>(The writer has authored several books on the RSS)</em></p>