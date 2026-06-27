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RSS: Well within legal framework

However, the fact of the matter is that there are concrete legal precedents that have dealt with both the legal status of the RSS and Gurudakshina, the principal source of its funding.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 22:17 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 22:17 IST
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