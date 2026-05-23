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RSS workers' large-scale participation in Satyagraha forced end of Emergency: Ramlal

Around 80 per cent of those imprisoned during Emergency were RSS workers, Ramlal claimed, adding that he himself spent eight months in jail during that period.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 16:39 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 16:39 IST
India NewsRSSEmergency

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