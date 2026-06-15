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RTI activism has become new business, says Supreme Court; refuses anticipatory bail to activist

A bench of Justices Sandeep Mehta and Vijay Bishnoi denied bail to RTI activist Rakesh Kumar Behl and his aide.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 11:06 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRTI

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