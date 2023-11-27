RTI reveals 995 loco pilots failed alcohol test in 5 years, many immediately after wrapping up shift: Report

An RTI query about loco pilots have revealed that nearly 1,000 of them have failed breathalyser tests in three zones in the last five years and a third of them did so at the moment of signing off from a shift, a report in The Times of India said.

Filed by activist Chandrashekhar Gaur, the RTI said 995 loco pilots failed the test in total.

A staggering 471 loco pilots violated the rule in Delhi and 181 out of them were passenger train drivers. One hundred and eighty nine of them failed the breathalyser test just after they finished a shift in the driver's cabin.

Train accidents have brought the spotlight back on loco pilots and an accident where an Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) train in Mathura broke the buffer dead end and climbed a platform in September had found the driver watching his mobile phone while handling the train and reports had suggested he was mildly drunk.