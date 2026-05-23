<p>US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday extended an invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/white-house"> White House</a> in near future. <br><br>The US ambassador to India Sergio Gor confirmed the same on his social media account. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Gor wrote, "Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!" </p>.US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to begin 4-day India visit on May 23.<p>"Secretary Rubio briefed Prime Minister Modi on the sustained progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including defence, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties," the Prime Minister's Office said.</p><p>Secretary Rubio shared the US perspective on various regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia, it said.</p><p>The prime minister reaffirmed India's consistent support for peace efforts and reiterated the call for peaceful resolution of the conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, the PMO said.</p> .<p>"Prime Minister Modi requested Secretary Rubio to convey his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to their continued exchanges," a readout from the PMO said.</p><p>The Secretary of State will travel to Agra and Jaipur on Monday before returning to Delhi on Tuesday morning for the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting.</p> .<p>The four-day visit is aimed at recalibrating the bilateral relations that have faced headwinds since mid-last year.</p><p>"Landed in India. Looking forward to a great visit," Rubio said in a social media post after he reached Kolkata this morning. He visited the Mother House -- the headquarters of Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity -- before flying to the national capital.</p>.<p>Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday after arriving for his first official visit to India -- a trip aimed at recalibrating the bilateral relations that have faced headwinds since mid-last year.</p><p>The top US diplomat is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in addition to attending a meeting of the Quad foreign ministers in New Delhi.</p><p>He visited the Mother House -- the headquarters of Saint Teresa's Missionaries of Charity -- before flying to the national capital.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>