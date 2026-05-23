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Rubio invites PM Modi to White House on behalf of US President Donald Trump

Rubio met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday after arriving for his first official visit to India.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 11:22 IST
India NewsUnited StatesNarendra ModiMarco Rubio

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