Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Ruckus in Parliament as Oppn seeks immediate debate on West Asia crisis

Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day a little after 3 pm as the Congress and ally MPs trooped to the Well of the House.
Last Updated : 09 March 2026, 12:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 March 2026, 12:20 IST
India NewsParliamentWest Asia

Follow us on :

Follow Us