Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over DMK member's controversial remark on J&K

To this, Dhankhar remarked, "Can the House subscribe to this? Can you observe silence on this?" Observing that Abdulla was 'abusing the platform', Dhankhar expunged the remarks and said he had gone too far. He also asked the Opposition members why they were silent on such an issue.

Although Abdulla insisted he was "wrongly understood" by the Chair. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman intervened and asked the Congress party members who are in alliance with the DMK if "they go along with that".

'How could this House be hearing this? Congress should stand up and say," she said.

Dhankhar said, "In this House, the House of Elders, the Upper House can we countenance someone talking such kind of language? Determination on the basis of race, that goes against the very essence of the Constitution."

The Chairman further said, "We all have taken oaths of the Constitution. How can we countenance such kind of misdemeanour by a member? This is not freedom of speech. This goes much beyond that. Every word the member has spoken cannot be accepted. It cannot be countenanced by anyone who believes in the legislation, who believes in our Constitution. I am expunging those parts."

Dhankhar said, 'We have freedom of speech here. That freedom comes with great responsibility. That message goes to the entire world."

As the opposition and treasury benches exchanged heated words, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said if the views of a member were not in consonance with the law of the land and business rules of the House, then the Chairman can expunge those remarks, but asserted that he won't accept it simply because "the treasury benchers shout and say it is unconstitutional".

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal asked Congress members if they agreed with what Abdulla said.

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal asked the Chairman to go through records and verify in what context Periyar had made the remarks, which was quoted by the DMK member.

Dhankar retorted, "Can we quote anything in this House? Can we go to the extent of it being seditious, challenging our integrity, going against our Constitution?"

Shah then intervened amid shouting from both sides and said it is for the chair to decide if the remarks by Abdulla are to be kept in the records or not. Shah asked, "I have a question, is Congress supporting the assertion made by the member. Are you supporting this statement of Abdulla?"