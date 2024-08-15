Rulers marking 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' with intention of spreading hatred: Kharge

Kharge alleged, "It is a historical fact that their hate-filled politics resulted in the partition of the country. The partition happened because of them. For their own advantage, the Sangh Parivar promoted Britishers' divide-and-rule policy."

Taking a dig at the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, he said, "We are happy that they are repenting their mistake of 60 years." Those who used to avoid hoisting the flag on their offices are now talking of 'Har Ghar Tiranga', Kharge said.