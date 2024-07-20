Rulings by chair should not be criticised, MPs reminded ahead of Parliament session

New Delhi: Rulings given by the chair should not be criticised directly or indirectly in or outside the House and members should not raise slogans, including "Vande Mataram" and "Jai Hind", MPs have been reminded ahead of the Parliament session beginning Monday.

The members have also been reminded that displaying "exhibits" on the floor of the House is "not in order".

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat has come out with excerpts from the "Handbook for Members of Rajya Sabha", drawing the attention of the members to parliamentary customs and conventions and parliamentary etiquette.

The excerpts were published in a Rajya Sabha bulletin issued on July 15.