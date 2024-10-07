'Rumours': Ratan Tata refutes media reports of being rushed to hospital

<p>Industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata has dispelled media reports about him about being admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to a serious medical condition and termed them as "rumours". </p><p>The 86-year-old took to Instagram and said that he is "undergoing medical check-ups due to age and related medical conditions, rather than anything serious. </p>.<p>"I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation," he wrote. </p><p><em>More to follow...</em></p>