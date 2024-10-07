Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Rumours': Ratan Tata refutes media reports of being rushed to hospital

The 86-year-old took to Instagram and said that he is "undergoing medical check-ups due to age and related medical conditions, rather than anything serious.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 07:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2024, 07:15 IST
India NewsRatan TataTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us