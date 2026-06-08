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Rural tap water coverage reaches nearly 82% under Jal Jeevan Mission: Govt

According to the document, budgetary allocations for the mission increased by 488% between 2020-21 and 2026-27 to Rs 67,670 crore.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 10:15 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 10:15 IST
India NewsJal Jeevan Missionwater availability

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