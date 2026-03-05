Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Russia always ready to supply crude oil to India: Envoy

India imports 88 per cent of its crude oil needs and roughly half of its natural gas requirement. These mostly come via the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 10:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 10:43 IST
India NewsRussiaCrude OilWest Asiawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us