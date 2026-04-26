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Russia crude oil import data 'confidential'; CIC backs denial by Petroleum Ministry's PPAC

During the hearing recently, the appellant argued that the information was not provided and said he wanted to understand how India is functioning in the sector.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 11:33 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 11:33 IST
India NewsRussiaRTICrudeOil importCIC

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