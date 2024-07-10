Russia, India target $100 billion annual bilateral trade by 2030; joint military hardware production units to also be set up

Modi raised the issue of delays in the supply of military spare parts from Russia to India during his talks with Putin.

"Both sides had a general sense of agreement that this (supply of spare parts for military hardware India received from Russia over the years) would be expedited including through setting up joint venture partnerships in India to look at some of these spare parts, particularly the more critical ones so that we can address the challenge in a meaningful way", Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra told journalists in Moscow after the two leaders had the annual summit after a gap of two years.

“We already have some good examples of co-production in the field of defence and we would very much like to build on that and add on new equipment if needed as part of co-production", he said.

The joint statement issued after the Modi-Putin meeting noted that both sides had agreed to "encourage joint manufacturing in India of spare parts, components, aggregates, and other products for the maintenance of Russian-origin arms and defence equipment under Make-in-India programme through the transfer of technology (from Russia)”. The two sides agreed to set up joint ventures to meet the needs of the armed forces of India as well as subsequent export to friendly third countries with approvals from both.