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Russian FM Sergei Lavrov meets PM Modi; discusses India's support for dialogue, diplomacy

Modi also reiterated India's consistent support for efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of conflicts.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 15:56 IST
India NewsRussiaNarendra ModiSergei Lavrov

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