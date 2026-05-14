<p>New Delhi: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Thursday called on Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and they exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia.</p>.<p>During the meeting, the prime minister reiterated India's consistent stand in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the best way forward.</p>.Iran FM Araghchi to Russia's Lavrov: List of world leaders attending BRICS meet in Delhi.<p>In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said Lavrov briefed Modi on the progress achieved in bilateral cooperation since his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in December 2025 at the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.</p>.<p>"Foreign Minister Lavrov and the Prime Minister exchanged views on various regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Ukraine and West Asia," the statement said.</p>.<p>Modi requested Lavrov to convey his warm greetings to Putin, it said.</p>.<p>Lavrov is here to attend the BRICS Foreign Ministers' meeting. </p>