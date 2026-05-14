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Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov meets PM Modi; exchanges views on Ukraine, West Asia

During the meeting, the prime minister reiterated India's consistent stand in favour of dialogue and diplomacy as the best way forward.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 12:56 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 12:56 IST
India NewsUkraineRussiaNarendra ModiWest AsiaMiddle East

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