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Russian LNG under US sanctions heads for the first time to India

If it ‌reaches its destination, it would ​be the first such delivery to India since Trump last year said Modi had assured him India would stop buying Russian energy.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsRussiaLNGUS sanctions

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