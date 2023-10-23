'Aap waise bohat...': Russian YouTuber harassed on camera while vlogging in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar

A Russian YouTuber, who goes by the name 'Koko in India', was harassed in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar while vlogging. The video of the incident has gone viral, reported India Today.

In the video, the man is seen trying to strike a conversation with the woman. He can be seen asking the woman whether she'd like to be his friend. The Russian native, who is visibly uncomfortable, turns down the man's offer and walks away. However, he keeps stalking her.

The video starts with vlogger saying, “Mere dost, main Sarojini Nagar mein hoon (My friend, I am in Sarojini Nagar)”.