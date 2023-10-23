'Aap waise bohat...': Russian YouTuber harassed on camera while vlogging in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar

A Russian YouTuber, who goes by the name 'Koko in India', was harassed in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar while vlogging. The video of the incident has gone viral, reported India Today.
In the video, the man is seen trying to strike a conversation with the woman. He can be seen asking the woman whether she'd like to be his friend. The Russian native, who is visibly uncomfortable, turns down the man's offer and walks away. However, he keeps stalking her.
The video starts with vlogger saying, “Mere dost, main Sarojini Nagar mein hoon (My friend, I am in Sarojini Nagar)”.
Here, the man can also be seen following the woman and asking her whether she'd like to be his friend.
“Can you be my friend,” the man asked. The woman replied in Hindi saying, “Lekin mai aapko nahi jaanti hoon” ('But I don’t know you').
The man then said, “Jaan-pehchan dosti se ho jayegi” ('We can know each other after being friends').
To this, the woman very politely declines his offer and said that she didn't want any new friends.
“Aap waise bohat sexy ho” ('You are very sexy'), said the man, making the woman very uncomfortable.
The video can be found on 'Koko in India' YouTube channel.