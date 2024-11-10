Home
Russia's First Deputy PM on India visit, to take part in key bilateral meeting

As part of the visit, he will take part in the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Business Forum in Mumbai on November 11, the Russian Embassy said in a statement on Sunday.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 November 2024, 07:52 IST

Published 10 November 2024, 07:52 IST
