Russia's First Deputy PM on India visit, to take part in key bilateral meeting

<p>New Delhi: Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will jointly hold here on November 12 a key session of the intergovernmental Russian-Indian commission on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation during his "working visit" to India.</p>.<p>As part of the visit, he will take part in the plenary session of the Russian-Indian Business Forum in Mumbai on November 11, the Russian Embassy said in a statement on Sunday.</p>.<p>The event in Mumbai is aimed at expanding cooperation and ties between the entrepreneurs of the two countries, the statement said.</p>.Putin says Russia has increased fertilizer exports to India, ready to increase further.<p>There will be thematic sessions on current areas of interaction, including industrial cooperation, transport and logistics, finance, digital technologies, and interregional ties.</p>.<p>It is being organised by the Business Council for Cooperation with India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).</p>.<p>On November 12, in New Delhi, First Deputy Prime Minister Manturov jointly with External Affairs Minister Jaishankar will hold the 25th Session of the Intergovernmental Russian-Indian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, it said.</p>.<p>As part of his visit, the First Deputy Prime Minister also has a number of bilateral meetings planned, the embassy said in the statement. </p>