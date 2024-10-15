SCO Summit 2024: S Jaishankar reaches Islamabad, exchanges pleasantries with Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Jaishankar's was the first visit by a minister from India to the capital of Pakistan after Rajnath Singh, then Minister of Home Affairs, had attended a SAARC meeting in Islamabad in August 2016. Modi had decided against attending the SAARC summit in Islamabad in November 2016 in the wake of the back-to-back attacks in India by the terrorist organisations based in Pakistan. The summit had been cancelled as other SAARC leaders had also decided not to attend it.

The SCO meeting in Islamabad on Wednesday is thus going to be the first multilateral event hosted by Pakistan with high-level representation from India.

Jaishankar’s predecessor Swaraj had visited Islamabad in December 2015, just a few days before Modi’s surprise visit to Lahore to attend the wedding ceremony of the granddaughter of Nawaz Sharif, then prime minister of Pakistan. Swaraj and her then counterpart Sartaj Aziz had agreed to resume the stalled India-Pakistan dialogue. But the series of terror attacks in India in 2016 by the outfits based in Pakistan prompted New Delhi to keep the talks with Islamabad suspended.

Bilawal had attended an SCO meeting at Goa in India in May 2023 as the foreign minister of Pakistan. He and his host Jaishankar had traded barbs on Kashmir, albeit through media.