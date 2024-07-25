S Jaishankar reaches Laos to attend ASEAN meet

Vientiane: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday reached here to participate in the ASEAN meeting and said he looked forward to deepening ties with the bloc as India marks a decade of its Act East Policy.

Jaishankar was invited by Saleumxay Kommasith, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Lao People's Democratic Republic, to participate in the Foreign Ministers' Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format of ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit (EAS) and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF).

“Arrived in Vientiane, Laos to take part in the ASEAN-mechanism meetings. Look forward to further deepening India's ties with ASEAN as we mark a decade of Act East Policy,” Jaishankar posted on X.