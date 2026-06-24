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S Jaishankar, South Korean FM discuss deepening strategic partnership in Seoul

Jaishankar is currently in South Korea on a two-day visit - the second leg of an ongoing foreign tour - after having visited Mongolia.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsSouth Korea

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