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S Jaishankar speaks to Marco Rubio, lodges strong protest over US Navy attacks that killed 3 Indians

'Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified,' Jaishankar said in a post on X about his talks with Rubio.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 23:50 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 23:50 IST
India NewsUnited StatesWest AsiaMiddle EastMarco RubioS Jaipal Reddy

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