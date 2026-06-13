S Jaishankar speaks to Marco Rubio, lodges strong protest over US Navy attacks that killed 3 Indians

<p>Washington: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and lodged a strong protest over the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners.</p><p>"Such lethal actions against commercial shipping are not justified," Jaishankar said in a post on X about his talks with Rubio.</p><p>Three vessels with Indian crew came under attack off the Oman coast this week. One of them resulted in the death of three Indian seafarers on Wednesday.</p>.Iran rejects Trump's claim of attack on Indian ships, calls charge 'baseless'.<p>"Spoke to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this evening. I reiterated India's strong protest at the attacks by the US Navy in the Gulf that killed three Indian mariners," Jaishankar said.</p><p>India summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the US Embassy in New Delhi to lodge its protest on the matter.</p><p>Earlier, US President Donald Trump accused Iran of carrying out drone attacks against Indian ships leaving the Strait of Hormuz, saying it was "totally unacceptable."</p><p>"Their (Iran's) totally rebuffed Drone attack last night against Indian Ships leaving the Hormuz Strait is TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE. They better get their act together and FAST," Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social.</p>