S Jaishankar urges India to speak out against 'unfair competition'

He added that we must have the ability to call out unfair practices and we don't have to live with it.

"If competition is unfair, we must have the ability to call it out and finally, how do we help with the globalisation of India because the world is globalising. History is on our side. Every measurable index is working in our favour. In that 25 years, that 25 years is not just about growing in India as a Viksit Bharat. It is actually also growing in the world as a Viksit Bharat," he added.

Jaishankar said that about 15 years ago, India was called the back office of the world, and today it is called the "pharmacy" of the world, "designer" of the world, "researcher" of the world and the "producer" of the world.

He also said that when India speaks about its achievements, it is "contemporary" and "impactful" for rest of the world.