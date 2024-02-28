S Santhan, freed convict in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case dies from prolonged illness

Chennai: S Santhan, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who was released by the Supreme Court in 2022, died on Wednesday following a prolonged illness.

Santhan, a 55-year-old Sri Lankan national who was to be deported to his home country, was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGH) on January 27 for liver failure and was diagnosed with cryptogenic cirrhosis.

Santhan was lodged at the Special Camp for Foreigners in Tiruchirapalli ever since his release from jail in November 2022. The proposal to deport him to his country was approved recently.

Santhan, a sympathiser of now-defunct Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), is one of the four Sri Lankan nationals who served jail terms in the Rajiv Gandhi case.

“Santhan, who was in the hospital for about a month, passed away Wednesday morning. His mortal remains will be flown to Sri Lanka after following due procedure,” the deceased’s lawyer, Pugalendhi, said.