Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sabarimala gold row: Court grants statutory bail to former TDB Thiruvabharanam Commissioner

The Kerala Hight Court directed the SIT to conduct a detailed scientific analysis in both the case, which might lead to further delay in the filing of charge sheets.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 11:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 11:00 IST
SabarimalaSabarimala Ayyappa templeAyyappa TempleSabarimala rowSabarimala Ayyappa Samiti

Follow us on :

Follow Us