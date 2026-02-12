<p>Kollam: A court here on Thursday granted statutory <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bail">bail</a> to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) Thiruvabharanam Commissioner K S Baiju in one of the cases related to the gold loss from the Sabarimala temple.</p>.<p>Kollam Vigilance Court Judge Mohit C S granted bail to Baiju in the case concerning the alleged gold loss from the doorframes of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-investigation-team">Special Investigation Team</a> (SIT) failed to file a charge sheet within 90 days of his arrest.</p>.<p>However, Baiju, the fourth accused in the Sreekovil doorframe case, will remain in jail, police sources said.</p>.<p>He is also the seventh accused in the case related to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) plates and is not yet eligible for statutory bail in that case.</p>.Sabarimala gold loss: Accused 'jointly looted' Lord Ayyappa's property, says Kerala High Court.<p>So far, the court has granted bail to five of the 12 people arrested in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala">Sabarimala</a> gold loss incident, and they have been released.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the court extended the remand period of former TDB president K P Sankara Das.</p>.<p>With the Kerala High Court directing the SIT to conduct a detailed scientific analysis in both cases, further delay in filing the charge sheets is expected.</p>