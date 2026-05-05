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'Sabarimala PIL should have been outrightly dismissed,' SC disapproves of 'misuse' of PILs

The court was hearing petitions regarding "discrimination" against women at religious sites, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 12:57 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 12:57 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSabarimala

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